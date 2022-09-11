 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Evans returns to field in second half in Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Mike Evans suffered a leg injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Mike Evans #13 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers is seen before the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

UPDATE: Mike Evans returned to the field after halftime. That’s great news, as Chris Godwin has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had to go to the sideline with an apparent leg injury, per ED Werder. The extent of the injury isn’t known, but Evans did have his helmet off on the sidelines during the Bucs’ drive. Evans dealt with a hamstring injury this preseason, but we’re still waiting on reports for this injury.

Evans has caught 2-of-3 targets for 39 yards before leaving the game. We are currently in halftime, with the Bucs leading 12-3 off of four Ryan Succop field goals. We’ll see if Evans can return after halftime.

