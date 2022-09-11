Mike Evans returns to field in second half in Week 1 vs. Cowboys

UPDATE: Mike Evans returned to the field after halftime. That’s great news, as Chris Godwin has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had to go to the sideline with an apparent leg injury, per ED Werder. The extent of the injury isn’t known, but Evans did have his helmet off on the sidelines during the Bucs’ drive. Evans dealt with a hamstring injury this preseason, but we’re still waiting on reports for this injury.

Evans has caught 2-of-3 targets for 39 yards before leaving the game. We are currently in halftime, with the Bucs leading 12-3 off of four Ryan Succop field goals. We’ll see if Evans can return after halftime.