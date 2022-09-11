Chargers WR Keenan Allen OUT due to hamstring Week 1 vs. Raiders

Update: Allen has been downgraded to OUT, per Adam Schefter. The Chargers take on Kansas City on Thursday night.

Keenan Allen downgraded today to out. https://t.co/AUWp3qft0Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Update: Allen is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Keenan Allen pulled up and grabbed his hamstring late in the second quarter against the Raiders, per Field Yates. Allen already had four receptions for 66 yards before leaving. If he can’t return, Josh Palmer would be the likely fill in and would be worth a waiver wire pickup if Allen can’t go next week.