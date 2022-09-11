 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers WR Keenan Allen OUT due to hamstring Week 1 vs. Raiders

Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers dances during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on July 27, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Update: Allen has been downgraded to OUT, per Adam Schefter. The Chargers take on Kansas City on Thursday night.

Update: Allen is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Keenan Allen pulled up and grabbed his hamstring late in the second quarter against the Raiders, per Field Yates. Allen already had four receptions for 66 yards before leaving. If he can’t return, Josh Palmer would be the likely fill in and would be worth a waiver wire pickup if Allen can’t go next week.

