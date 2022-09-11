 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers RB Najee Harris comes off field limping in Week 1 vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris exited the game limping in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Update: Harris has been ruled out of the game, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Update: Harris didn’t come out for OT and is dealing with a foot injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris came off the field limping late in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Harris suffered a foot injury in the preseason and missed the first two preseason games. He said he was just stepped on and was never added to the injury report. After the third preseason game, he revealed his injury was a little more serious but said he was recovered and feeling good. This update didn’t translate to the Steelers' first game of the season.

Harris had 10 carries for only 23 yards. He did catch a short touchdown at the goal line, finishing with two receptions for three yards and the score. In a wild game between divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh defense had four interceptions and multiple sacks but the game still came down to the wire. Late in the fourth quarter, as they were trying to run out the clock, Harris limped off the field after a big hit.

