Steelers RB Najee Harris comes off field limping in Week 1 vs. Bengals

Update: Harris has been ruled out of the game, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Update: Harris didn’t come out for OT and is dealing with a foot injury.

CBS Broadcast reporting Najee Harris did not come out with the team for OT. Apparently Harris ripped off his shoe and pointed at his foot.



Jaylen Warren out there now. — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 11, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris came off the field limping late in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Harris suffered a foot injury in the preseason and missed the first two preseason games. He said he was just stepped on and was never added to the injury report. After the third preseason game, he revealed his injury was a little more serious but said he was recovered and feeling good. This update didn’t translate to the Steelers' first game of the season.

Harris had 10 carries for only 23 yards. He did catch a short touchdown at the goal line, finishing with two receptions for three yards and the score. In a wild game between divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh defense had four interceptions and multiple sacks but the game still came down to the wire. Late in the fourth quarter, as they were trying to run out the clock, Harris limped off the field after a big hit.