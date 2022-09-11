Steelers LB TJ Watt suffers pec injury in Week 1 vs. Bengals

Update: Watt has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fear linebacker TJ Watt suffered a serious pec injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Steelers star TJ Watt just walked to the sidelines pointing his arm and appeared to mouth the words, “I tore my pec.” Hopefully not. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2022

TJ Watt appears to say "I tore my pec." pic.twitter.com/nrLm80GZsq — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) September 11, 2022

Watt and the defense played a hell of a game on Sunday. They forced the game into overtime after picking off Joe Burrow four times and repeatedly sacking him. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bengals were driving to tie the game. During one of the plays Watt suffered his injury and immediately left the field. The hope is obviously it isn’t torn, but if it is, Watt will be sidelined for multiple weeks and may even go on IR.

The Steelers defense will have to carry its offense throughout the season. Watt is the anchor of this defense, and it is impossible to replicate his performance on the line. Offensive lines have to always adjust to where Watt is, and without him, the Steelers' defense goes from one of the league’s best to above average.