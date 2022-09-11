Who is Mac Jones’ backup on Patriots?

The New England Patriots suffered a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins to open the 2022 season on Sunday. They got even more bad news immediately afterwards as quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a back injury.

Mac Jones has a back injury and will not speak with reporters postgame. Unclear of the severity, but obviously a major story to monitor in the coming days. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 11, 2022

The second-year quarterback out of Alabama went 21-30 through the air on Sunday, throwing for 213 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In the event that the injury will require him to miss time, veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will step in as the starter.

Hoyer is entering his 14th season in the NFL and is currently in his third stint with the Patriots. The longtime journeyman has only appeared in 75 games total for his career, usually checking in around six games per year. Last season, he appeared in five games and completed nine of 11 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. If Hoyer were to go down, rookie Bailey Zappe would then step in to fill the gap.