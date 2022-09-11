Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes playing through injury on left hand, will get X-rays after game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing through an injury on his left hand in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes is handing the ball off to running backs with his right hand, so clearly there’s some discomfort there. According to the broadcast, the Chiefs plan on taking X-rays on the hand after the game.

Patrick Mahomes has his left wrist & thumb tapped up.



Harrison Butker is back on the sideline testing his left ankle. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 11, 2022

The injury isn’t affecting Mahomes too much when he’s throwing the ball, as he’s already tossed a few touchdowns in the game. The real problem is coming on handoffs and any potential hits from defenders. Mahomes might just be trying to limit contact to the hand as much as possible but there’s certainly some reason for concern here.

In the event Mahomes does get pulled or misses time, the Chiefs would turn to Chad Henne at the quarterback position. Henne famously led the Chiefs past the Browns in the 2020-21 playoffs when Mahomes was hurt late in that contest.