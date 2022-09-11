Chris Godwin OUT for rest of Week 1 game vs. Cowboys with hamstring injury

Update: Per Melissa Stark on the NBC broadcast, Godwin is out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury. That’s a tough blow for the Buccaneers, but look for Julio Jones to have a bigger role in the passing game with Godwin out. Breshad Perriman is also going to get some snaps as the Buccaneers attempt to maintain their lead over the Cowboys.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, who was active in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys after recovering from a torn ACL, limped off the field after catching a pass and taking a hit on the conclusion of the play. The incident happened on the first play of Tampa Bay’s final drive of the first half. We’ll see if there’s official word on Godwin’s injury but he did not return to the offense for the rest of the series.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin appear to be have leg injuries on the #Bucs sideline. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 12, 2022

Godwin opened up the game with a first down on a screen pass, showing good burst and agility in the process. The Buccaneers should know more during halftime regarding Godwin’s status.

If Godwin is unable to continue, look for Julio Jones and Cameron Brate to play bigger roles in the offense. Leonard Fournette could also see some work in the passing game out of the backfield.