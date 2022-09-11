 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dak Prescott injures throwing hand late in Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

Prescott went to the locker room to get more tests done.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his hand late on a screen pass attempt in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and went to the locker room to get more testing done. Cooper Rush finished out the game for Dallas.

Prescott got the screen pass off to Ezekiel Elliott over two charging defenders, but his right hand connected with Shaq Barrett’s raised hands on the follow through. Prescott immediately went to the sideline to get it looked at before leaving the field entirely.

Obviously, Dallas’ entire season hinges on Prescott being healthy. Even though he’s struggled Sunday night, Prescott is clearly the top quarterback for this team and one of the most dynamic players in the game when healthy. The Cowboys are missing some key players on the offensive line and in the receiving group, so this offense will eventually click like many expected it to.

If Prescott is out for a while, Rush will continue to serve as the primary quarterback.

