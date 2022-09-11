Dak Prescott injures throwing hand late in Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his hand late on a screen pass attempt in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and went to the locker room to get more testing done. Cooper Rush finished out the game for Dallas.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott just sprinted to locker room for further evaluation. https://t.co/xxM0YEadqq — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 12, 2022

Prescott got the screen pass off to Ezekiel Elliott over two charging defenders, but his right hand connected with Shaq Barrett’s raised hands on the follow through. Prescott immediately went to the sideline to get it looked at before leaving the field entirely.

Dak's hand got hit several times on this drive, he's having it looked at now w/Cooper Rush in the game #TBvsDAL #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys #NFL pic.twitter.com/Z1IHqZH53X — ️ Steven Van Over (@StevenVanOver) September 12, 2022

Obviously, Dallas’ entire season hinges on Prescott being healthy. Even though he’s struggled Sunday night, Prescott is clearly the top quarterback for this team and one of the most dynamic players in the game when healthy. The Cowboys are missing some key players on the offensive line and in the receiving group, so this offense will eventually click like many expected it to.

If Prescott is out for a while, Rush will continue to serve as the primary quarterback.