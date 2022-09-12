Russell Wilson has lower leg looked at, but stays in game vs. Seahawks

Update: Wilson never missed a snap and is playing as usual.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is getting his lower leg examined after taking a hit from Jamal Adams, per Greg Bell. Adams also is getting looked at after the collision. Right now it doesn’t appear that Wilson will head to the medical tent or locker room, but we should keep an eye on him to see if the injury will impact his ability to escape in the pocket.

So far, Wilson has completed 5-of-8 passes for 77 yards and has been sacked once. His old team leads his new team 7-3 midway through the second quarter.

Here is the hit and safety Jamal Adams leaving the field on a cart. He is doubtful to return.