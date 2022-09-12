 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Wilson has lower leg looked at, but stays in game vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson dealing with leg injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks (L) and Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos shake hands before a game at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Update: Wilson never missed a snap and is playing as usual.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is getting his lower leg examined after taking a hit from Jamal Adams, per Greg Bell. Adams also is getting looked at after the collision. Right now it doesn’t appear that Wilson will head to the medical tent or locker room, but we should keep an eye on him to see if the injury will impact his ability to escape in the pocket.

So far, Wilson has completed 5-of-8 passes for 77 yards and has been sacked once. His old team leads his new team 7-3 midway through the second quarter.

Here is the hit and safety Jamal Adams leaving the field on a cart. He is doubtful to return.

