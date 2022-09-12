Seahawks S Jamal Adams carted off in Week 1 vs. Broncos, doubtful to return

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered an injury after getting a big hit on Russell Wilson in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, eventually needing to be carted off the field. He’s officially doubtful to return to the contest.

Seahawks’ S Jamal Adams carted to the the locker room and is doubtful to return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

Jamal Adams is injured and doubtful to return pic.twitter.com/gxoyQiwaxe — alex (@highlghtheaven) September 13, 2022

Adams and the Seattle defense has been flying early in this game, getting to Wilson often and putting pressure on the Broncos quarterback to make tough throws. The Seahawks were not expected to be a prominent defense in fantasy formats this season but maybe they get elevated into streaming territory when they’re at home. If Adams is out for an extended period of time, that does make them significantly less dangerous when it comes to impact plays.

If Adams does miss a lot of time, look for Josh Jones and Ryan Neal to be the primary safeties for the Seahawks. Seattle will play with three safeties a lot, so losing Adams for a long time would substantially impact the defensive setup.