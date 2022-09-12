NFL Week 1 notable fantasy football injuries

Some weeks are better than others for injuries in the National Football League, but no week goes by without some significant injuries to players you have rostered in fantasy football. Week 1 of the 2022 season is, of course, no different.

The most notable injury happened late on Sunday, as Cowboys QB Dak Prescott injured his hand, but there were plenty of others to keep your eye on heading into Week 2.

Injured in game

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

Prescott just got unlucky, as his hand smashed into a defender’s hand on the follow-through of a throw. He’ll have surgery and go on IR for 6-8 weeks. It’s a huge blow to the Cowboys' offense and their fantasy football upside.

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

Allen pulled up with a hamstring injury in Week 1 but says he has a chance to play on Thursday night against the Chiefs. With such a short turnaround, I wouldn’t bet on him playing, but it sounds like he won’t be out long-term.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers

Mitchell was quickly designated as out in Week 1 after hurting his knee, which is never a good sign. He was seen with a brace after the game. We’ll get more information as the week goes on, but we can expect him to miss some time. Jeff Wilson looks like the biggest beneficiary in terms of playing time at this point, but Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance will continue to be used in the running game as well.

Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

Jones is dealing with a back injury, but X-rays were negative to start. He will likely have more tests, but right now it doesn’t seem too significant.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Higgins suffered a concussion and will be in concussion protocol this week. He will need to be cleared before facing Dallas in Week 2. It’s possible, but something to keep an eye on.

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

Godwin hurt his hamstring in his first game back since his knee injury last year. The good news is that he didn’t re-injure his knee, but we don’t know the extent of this hamstring injury just yet.

Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

Harris hurt his foot and missed the overtime period, but initial reports are that it isn’t a significant injury. It’s, of course, still an injury to monitor in practice this week before the Steelers take on the Patriots.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Kamara said he was fine after the game, but something was up, as he had to leave late. Hopefully, we can take his word for it, but it’s worth watching practice reports.

Injured before game

JK Dobbins, RB, Ravens

Dobbins is very close to being active, but it didn’t happen in Week 1. We’ll see if he can get out there for Week 2 against the Dolphins.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

Kittle is dealing with a groin injury that he says has gotten a lot better over Week 1. We’ll see if he practices this week and what his chances are to take on the Seahawks in Week 2.

Allen Lazard, WR, Packers

Lazard is dealing with an ankle injury and didn’t practice at all last week. The team needs him, but Green Bay is usually very cautious with injuries. We’ll need him to get in a full practice before facing the Bears on SNF.