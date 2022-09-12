Some optimism around T.J. Watt’s pectoral injury heading into Week 2

Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt injured his pectoral muscle against the Bengals on Sunday. The initial fear was of a fully torn pectoral muscle, but there is some optimism that it is partially torn, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. That diagnosis would still keep him out for a “month or so,” put is better than if it is fully torn.

Watt should be getting an MRI today, so hopefully we’ll know more sooner than later. The Steelers top defender was on point before getting injured, as he helped the Steelers pull off the upset in Cincinnati. He had a sack and an interception, as he and the defense helped hide the Steelers offensive woes.

Watt has dealt with multiple groin pulls in his career, along with short term knee and hip injuries, but has been able to quickly return from them. This injury will likely keep him out longer than he’s had to miss in the past.