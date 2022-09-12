 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chris Godwin could miss a ‘few weeks’ with hamstring strain ahead of Week 2

We break down news that Chris Godwin has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 2 and beyond.

By Chet Gresham
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) reacts after making a catch during the fist quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.&nbsp; Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin retuned to the field last night after a long absence due to an ACL injury. Unfortunately, Godwin went down with a different injury in Week 1 against the Cowboys. He suffered a hamstring strain, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and will miss a “few weeks.”

Hamstring injuries are always tough to put a timetable on, but it sounds like he avoided a longterm injury. The good news is that his knee held up fine. He ended up catching 3-of-3 targets for 35 yards and looked like his normal self before the injury.

Fantasy football implications

While Godwin is out, we should expect to see plenty of Julio Jones, who looked much like his old self on Sunday night. He caught 3-of-5 targets for 69 yards and ran the ball twice for 17 yards. There’s no doubt the team is enthusiastic about getting him the ball while he’s healthy and with Godwin out, that should happen plenty.

