Keenan Allen to get MRI on hamstring heading into Week 2 TNF matchup

We break down news that Keenan Allen has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 2 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 35-32 in overtime. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was forced from their Week 1 game against the Raiders due to a hamstring injury. After the game, Allen sounded optimistic and thought he had a chance to play on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The wide receiver will have an MRI on Monday to survey the extent of the damage, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With the quick turnaround, Allen is probably closer to doubtful than questionable, but we’ll see if he can get in any practices on the short week.

Fantasy football implications

In Week 1 Justin Herbert spread the ball around judiciously, giving no receivers a bulk of targets after Allen went down, but Josh Palmer would be the most likely receiver to pick up for fantasy football upside heading into what could be a shootout with the Chiefs.

Draftkings Sportsbook has the Chiefs as 3.5-point favorites in Kansas City with the highest over/under of the week at 54 total points.

