Elijah Mitchell to miss a ‘few weeks or more’ with knee injury ahead of Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers will be without their starting running back Elijah Mitchell after he injured his knee in their Week 1 matchup with the Chicago Bears. Mitchell’s injury should keep him out “a few weeks or more,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mitchell’s injury history is a concern, as he has had trouble staying on the field, but when he’s out there, there has been no concern with his offensive production. Against the Bears he ran the ball six times for 61 yards.

Fantasy football implications

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are used to injuries at the running back position. This time around it looks like Jeff Wilson Jr. is the next back up, and should take over the lead role. Rookie’s Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price will likely be vying for touches behind Wilson.

The 49ers get the Seahawks and their poor defense next week, so Wilson could be useful sooner than later.