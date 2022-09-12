Alvin Kamara not practicing Thursday heading into Week 2

Sept. 15 update: Kamara was a non-participant for the Saints on their official injury report for Thursday.

Sept. 15 update: Kamara wasn’t participating in practice on Thursday, per Mike Triplett. This could just be a rest day for his ribs as they get ready for a tough Buccaneers defense or he might have had a setback of some sort after being limited on Wednesday. Friday should bring us more clarity.

Sept. 14 update: Kamara was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice as he is dealing with a rib injury, per ESPN’s Kat Terrell.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was not on the field late in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but said he “will be good” in comments after the game. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Kamara has a rib injury, and added he thinks the running back will be fine for Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications

Kamara is a star running back and has had some monster games against the Bucs in the past. He’s good to start if he does come through with a clean bill of health. If Kamara does sit out, look for Mark Ingram to take a majority of the team’s carries. Taysom Hill is also good for a few touches out of the backfield, but Ingram would be the player to pick up in the event Kamara misses the game. That looks unlikely at this point given the running back’s and coach’s comments.