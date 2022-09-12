Ravens CB Kyle Fuller suffers torn ACL in Week 1 win over Jets

Baltimore Ravens CB Kyle Fuller suffered a torn ACL in their Week 1 win over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, per head coach John Harbaugh. Fuller had to be helped off the field late in the 24-9 win after an offensive pass interference call on the Jets. The Ravens are also without CB Marcus Peters, who is working his way back from a torn ACL.

This has some fantasy football impact. With Peters and Fuller out, the Ravens are down to Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens at corner, plus Damarion Williams and Jayln Armour-Davis on the depth chart. Stephens is only in his second season and Williams and Armour-Davis are rookies. So Baltimore’s coverage on the outside could be affected quite a bit.

The Ravens defense has a few tough wide receiver matchups upcoming, including next Week against Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins. A few weeks after that the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are on tap. Those could be spots where we want to target outside receivers on those teams going up against young/weak corner play.