Kenneth Walker injury update heading into Week 2

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will return this week after recovering from a hernia procedure. Walker was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft after rushing for 1,636 yards in Michigan State’s 2021 season.

Fantasy football implications

Walker is expected to make an immediate impact on the Seahawks’ run game. In their Monday night opener against the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks leaned on Rashaad Penny for 12 carries and 60 yards, but the team was limited to just 76 yards on the ground.

However, coming off a hernia issue, Walker’s production may be limited in his first few games. Penny will still be the go-to for Seattle’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday of Week 2. Keep an eye on Walker as a possibility to grab off the waiver wire later on in the season.