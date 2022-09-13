Dak Prescott’s timeline for return following hand surgery

The Dallas Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hand injury in Week 1 and will head into Week 2 with plans of starting Cooper Rush in his place. Prescott’s return timeline was placed at 6-8 weeks in a Monday ESPN report, but on Tuesday morning, it sounds like the Cowboys have received some good news.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported that Monday’s surgery was “clean” and there is some hope that Prescott could return in 4-6 weeks. If he misses four weeks, that would get him back as early as the team’s Week 6 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This new timeline would mean at minimum he would likely miss games vs. the Bengals, at the Giants, vs. the Commanders, and at the Rams.

The Cowboys opened the season as co-favorites with the Eagles to win the NFC East. Ahead of Sunday’s games, both teams were +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following the injury, the Cowboys dropped to +550 and now have the worst odds in the division. They’re the only NFC East team that didn’t get a win in Week 1, and the schedule doesn’t get easy for Rush. They opened as 2.5-point favorites against the Bengals, but since the injury, the line has swung to where they are now a touchdown underdog.