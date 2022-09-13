Patriots to place RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

The New England Patriots have placed running back Ty Montgomery on the injured reserve list as they head into their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Montgomery scored the Patriots’ single touchdown in their season opener, adding three receptions for 15 yards and two carries for a loss of two yards.

The Patriots are placing RB Ty Montgomery on IR. WR Lil’Jordan will be signed to the 53-man roster.



Montgomery scored the team’s lone TD on Sunday as part of their three man RB rotation. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2022

Montgomery was dealing with an ankle injury in the preseason and was listed as questionable leading up to Week 1, but played well in the Pats’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins over 20 snaps.

Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson will carry a heavier load in the backfield on Sunday for New England with Montgomery out.