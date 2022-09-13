 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots to place RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

New England is already down a running back after the loss in Week 1 to the Dolphins. We break down the impact of the injury.

By grace.mcdermott
Ty Montgomery #14 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have placed running back Ty Montgomery on the injured reserve list as they head into their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Montgomery scored the Patriots’ single touchdown in their season opener, adding three receptions for 15 yards and two carries for a loss of two yards.

Montgomery was dealing with an ankle injury in the preseason and was listed as questionable leading up to Week 1, but played well in the Pats’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins over 20 snaps.

Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson will carry a heavier load in the backfield on Sunday for New England with Montgomery out.

