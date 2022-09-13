Patriots to place RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

The New England Patriots have placed running back Ty Montgomery on the injured reserve list as they head into their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Montgomery scored the Patriots’ single touchdown in their season opener, adding three receptions for 15 yards and two carries for a loss of two yards.
The Patriots are placing RB Ty Montgomery on IR. WR Lil’Jordan will be signed to the 53-man roster.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2022
Montgomery scored the team’s lone TD on Sunday as part of their three man RB rotation.
Montgomery was dealing with an ankle injury in the preseason and was listed as questionable leading up to Week 1, but played well in the Pats’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins over 20 snaps.
Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson will carry a heavier load in the backfield on Sunday for New England with Montgomery out.