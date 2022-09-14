Rondale Moore injury update heading into Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 18. As they prepare for the game, they will monitor the injury status of wide receiver Rondale Moore. He injured his hamstring in a practice last Thursday, which ended up causing him to miss the Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Wednesday, September 14, it was reported that Moore was not practicing, per Darren Urban.

Fantasy football implications

If Moore cannot go again, look for Greg Dortch to have an uptick in targets. If you are unfamiliar with Dortch, he caught seven of his nine targets for 63 yards. He led the team in all three categories in their Week 1 loss. Marquise Brown will be the starting wide receiver regardless of if Moore is active or not. If Moore s able to play, he would likely slot in as the WR2 for this game as long as he isn’t limited on snaps.