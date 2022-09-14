Mac Jones practicing Wednesday heading into Week 2 bout with Steelers

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones dealt with back spasms in their Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, but all signs have been encouraging for his availability in Week 2. Jones is practicing on Wednesday, per Chad Graff while head coach Bill Belichick said he hoped he’d be able to get in a full practice.

Even if Jones ends up being limited, all signs point to him being available to play in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The Patriots didn’t have their best game in their Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, but they very much need Jones at the helm. Brian Hoyer is okay for short stints, but he’s not someone you want to rely on to keep the offense moving consistently.

Jones completed 21-of-30 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also losing a fumble in Week 1. He’ll need to up his game against a good Steelers defense in Week 2.