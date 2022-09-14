Zach Ertz injury update heading into Week 2

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been dealing with a calf injury and did not participate in the team’s open practice on Wednesday.

Ertz was listed as questionable heading into Week 1 against the Chiefs, but ended up playing 39 snaps and scoring a touchdown in the Cardinals’ loss.

Fantasy football implications

Ertz only brought in two receptions and four targets in Sunday’s game, and hasn’t officially been ruled out for the upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 2.

If he does sit out with a calf injury, tight ends Maxx Williams and Stephen Andersen will both see more snaps at the position, but it’s unlikely that either will make a significant impact in terms of yardage or receptions.

The Cardinals tight end group should probably sit on the bench in fantasy for Week 2, whether or not Ertz sees playing time.