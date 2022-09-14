George Kittle remains out of practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was unable to practice for Week 1 and missed the game vs. the Chicago Bears. Week 2 hasn’t started any better, as Kittle is not practicing once again, due to a groin injury.

Kittle has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries over his career, but when healthy, he’s one of the best tight ends in the game. The 49ers need him back, especially as they try to get quarterback Trey Lance on track.

Fantasy football implications

In their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, Lance targeted Deebo Samuel eight times and Jauan Jennings six times, while six other players saw exactly two targets each. It’s hard to gauge much off of the Chicago game, as the field was sloppy from rain, but it appears that Jennings likely saw a few extra targets with Kittle not playing.