JK Dobbins injury update heading into Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens were victorious over the New York Jets, 24-9 in Week 1. They secured the win without starting running back JK Dobbins. He is working his way back from a torn ACL that saw him miss the entirety of the 2021 season. He avoided the PUP list or IR to start the season but still missed the first game of the season. Dobbins was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and is trending toward returning in Week 2.

Fantasy football implications

Dobbins warmed up with the team and reported wanting to play and feeling good enough. The Ravens decided to hold him out, and they didn’t need him anyway. Quarterback Lamar Jackson put on a clinic through the air finishing 17 of 30 for 213 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception. It was a good thing he did because the Ravens struggled to establish a solid run game.

In Dobbins’ absence, running back Kenyan Drake led the way with 11 carries for 31 yards. Jackson, who is usually known more for his run game, had six carries for 17 yards. Backup running backs Mike Davis and Justice Hill had two carries apiece, with Davis totaling 11 yards and Hill had four. If Dobbins isn’t able to play against the Dolphins, Drake will likely be the lead back yet again.