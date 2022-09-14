Tee Higgins to get in limited practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Higgins cleared the hurdles he needs to at this point and will be limited in practice, per Kelsey Conway.

All signs at this point look good for Higgins to be cleared in time to take on the Cowboys, but any setback would keep him out.

Fantasy football implications

With Higgins out for a big chunk of the game last week, Hayden Hurst stepped up and caught five passes for 46 yards on eight targets. Mike Thomas saw much of the backup work for Higgins, but Hurst was the main beneficiary to his absence.

Higgins caught both of his targets for a total of 27 yards against the Steelers. He was likely on track to a decent fantasy outing and as long as he’s available, is usually a must start.