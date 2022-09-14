Michael Pittman Jr. listed as limited on Wednesday heading into Week 2 vs. Jaguars

Week 2 of the NFL Season will get underway on Thursday, September 15. It will continue on Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. It could just be cautionary, but wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was limited in action on Wednesday with a quad injury.

Fantasy football implications

Pittman Jr. balled out against the Houston Texans in Week 1. Even though the game ended in a tie, he caught nine of his 13 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown. He led the team in all receiving stats and would be a huge blow to the offense if he does miss the game. In that case, running back Nyheim Hines and wide receiver Parris Campbell would likely see increased work. Hines brought in all six of his targets for 50 yards last week. Campbell caught three of his four targets for 37 yards and would likely struggle as the team’s WR1. Hopefully, this was just cautionary, and Pittman will be active for the game Sunday.