Michael Gallup listed as limited on Wednesday heading into Week 2 vs. Bengals

Week 2 of the NFL season is here. The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a game of two playoff hopefuls. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. Wide receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL to end the 2021 season and has been rehabbing it ever since. He missed the team’s Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys and was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Gallup is anticipated to miss this game against Cincinnati. Nothing is official yet, but the hopeful plan has been to ease Gallup into the season by him missing the first two games and then ramping up. The Cowboys had a tough injury occur when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that will sideline him for several weeks. In his first shot as the WR1, CeeDee Lamb couldn’t get settled with two receptions on 11 targets for 29 yards. With Gallup potentially missing more time, wide receiver Noah Brown will likely see increased work again. He brought in five of his nine receptions for 68 yards leading Dallas in receiving yards.