Bucs WR Russell Gage does not practice Wednesday in Week 2 with hamstring injury

We break down news that Gage has a hamstring injury and what it means for Week 2 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
Russell Gage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sideline against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Russell Gage did not practice Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints due to a hamstring injury, according to the injury report. Gage caught two passes for 13 yards in the team’s Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy football implications

Due to the injury to Chris Godwin, Gage could see additional work this week if he does eventually get cleared to play. Julio Jones, Tampa Bay’s big free agency acquisition, is also dealing with an injury so there’s a chance this receiving group is going to be severely depleted in Week 2. It is only Wednesday, so there’s a good chance Gage can get cleared by Saturday. If he does get cleared, Gage has flex appeal with Godwin likely to be out.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucs are 2.5-point favorites over the Saints.

