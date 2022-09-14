Amari Cooper not spotted at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 2

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper wasn’t practicing on Wednesday, per Scott Petrak. According to Petrak, Cooper was on the pre-practice injury report, but they have yet to hear an explanation. Cooper didn’t appear to suffer an injury in Week 1.

The Browns traded for Cooper this offseason and he looked good in Week 1despite just catching 3-of-6 targets for 17 yards. He took the Panthers young cornerbacks to school, but unfortunately had some poor throws from Jacoby Brissett. He’ll have better games.

Fantasy football implications

If Cooper does end up missing this week, Donovan Peoples-Jones would be thes afest receiver to play in this game. DPJ saw 11 targets against the Panthers and was able to catch six for 60 yards. It could be worth playing Cooper or DPJ in a good matchup with the Jets this Sunday. TE David Njoku would be the other possibility as a streaming tight end.