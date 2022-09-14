Allen Lazard injury update ahead of Week 2 vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s matchup vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. Lazard was held out of the Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 due to an ankle injury. The Packers struggled to get things going on offense and the return of Lazard could help. Let’s take a look at the fantasy impact.

Fantasy football implications

Lazard’s return will be welcomed by Aaron Rodgers and the offense. Last season, Lazard had eight touchdowns on limited targets. This was without Davante Adams and the expectation was always that Lazard would step up and become the WR1 this season. The fact Lazard is back at practice this early in the week is very encouraging. He may not even need a designation heading into Sunday Night Football.

Lazard becomes a strong WR2/FLEX play in most PPR leagues upon return. Rookie Romeo Doubs led Packers’ WRs in targets and catches in Week 1 with four receptions for 37 yards. Other rookie Christian Watson dropped a would-be 75-yard TD early in the game and was quiet the rest of the evening. Lazard’s return could impact Doubs and Watson. Juwann Winfree and Randall Cobb may not see many snaps with Lazard back as well.