Leonard Fournette injury update ahead of Week 2 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season. This week, they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 18. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. As they prepare for the game, running back Leonard Fournette was limited in Wednesday’s practice and is dealing with a rib injury, per Greg Auman.

Fantasy football implications

In the Week 1 win, Fournette carried the ball 21 times for 127 yards. He caught both of his targets for 10 yards. The team only had 33 carries total, so Fournette was by far the most used member of the backfield. Backup running back Rachaad White had six carries for 14 yards. He was also targeted twice and had seven receiving yards. If Fournette is sidelined for the Week 2 game, the rookie White would likely serve as the primary backup. White would be a worthy FLEX candidate if that is the case from the anticipated workload. Giovanni Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are the other members of the backfield that would see an uptick in usage.