Mike Evans limited with calf injury ahead of Week 2 vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was limited on Wednesday with a calf injury. He was seen with it wrapped and iced, but was able to get a limited practice in. Evans left their Week 1 game for a short time, likely due to this injury, but was able to return and put together strong numbers. It appears as if he’ll be able to play through the injury again.

Fantasy football implications

The Buccaneers are hurting at wide receiver, as Chris Godwin is dealing with a hamstring injury, Russell Gage is dealing with a similar injury and Julio Jones was just added to the injury report with a knee injury. Add in Evans, and there are question marks to be sure. But, Gage was able to play last week along with Evans, so the hope is that they’ll be available against the Saints this week. Jones’ knee injury seems new, so we’ll need to see how he progresses.