Andy Isabella not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 2 at Raiders

It is unclear why Andy Isabella isn’t practicing on Wednesday, but with so many injuries at the position, his status for Week 2 is important. Beat writer Darren Urban noted that Zach Ertz, Rondale Moore and Isabella were’t practicing and when you add in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, they are thin at the position.

It was also reported that the team has been bringing in wide receivers for workouts, which could point to Isabella’s status being unknown.

Fantasy football implications

Isabella didn’t do much in Week 1, as the Chiefs trounced the Cardinals, but he was one of only four wide receivers who saw work on Sunday afternoon. If Isabella and Moore can’t go, we should continue to see a good amount of work for Greg Dortch, who served as the slot receiver in Week 1. Dortch did well in that spot, catching seven of nine targets for 63 yards. He could be a useful PPR flex while injuries thin out the receiver core