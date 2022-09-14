Chiefs K Harrison Butker out for Week 2 vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their starting kicker Harrison Butker after his injured his ankle in Week 1, per Adam Schefter. Matt Amendola formerly of the Jets, will be asked to kick on Thursday night.

Former Jet Matt Amendola is expected to kick Thursday night for the Chiefs. https://t.co/ids0GSemx5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Butker is a strong fantasy play usually and with such a good offense, replacing him with Amendola could be a profitable fantasy play as well.