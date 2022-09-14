 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs K Harrison Butker out for Week 2 vs. Chargers

We break down news that Harrison Butker has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 2 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their starting kicker Harrison Butker after his injured his ankle in Week 1, per Adam Schefter. Matt Amendola formerly of the Jets, will be asked to kick on Thursday night.

Fantasy football implications

Butker is a strong fantasy play usually and with such a good offense, replacing him with Amendola could be a profitable fantasy play as well.

More From DraftKings Nation