Christian McCaffrey not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Giants

The Carolina Panthers have seen what their offense looks like without star running back Christian McCaffrey. He isn’t practicing on Wednesday, although it is expected to just be a load management day, per Joe Person. The Panthers will face the New York Giants on Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy football implications

If you looked at the box score from Carolina’s Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, you may have thought CMC missed it. In the 26-24 loss to the Browns, McCaffrey only had 14 total touches. He finished with 10 rushes for 33 yards and a touchdown and four receptions on four targets for another 24 yards. While it seems like that is an average workload, McCaffrey is used to running nearly 20-plus times per game with at least six targets.

If this is more than just a rest day for the running back, teammates D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard would be the fill-ins. Foreman looked solid filling in for Derrick Henry last year with the Tennessee Titans, while Hubbard took over the Panthers backfield last season when McCaffrey couldn’t play.