Christian McCaffrey not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Giants

We break down the news that Christian McCaffrey isn’t practicing on Wednesday. What it means for Week 2 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs against the Cleveland Browns during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cleveland won 26-24. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have seen what their offense looks like without star running back Christian McCaffrey. He isn’t practicing on Wednesday, although it is expected to just be a load management day, per Joe Person. The Panthers will face the New York Giants on Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy football implications

If you looked at the box score from Carolina’s Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, you may have thought CMC missed it. In the 26-24 loss to the Browns, McCaffrey only had 14 total touches. He finished with 10 rushes for 33 yards and a touchdown and four receptions on four targets for another 24 yards. While it seems like that is an average workload, McCaffrey is used to running nearly 20-plus times per game with at least six targets.

If this is more than just a rest day for the running back, teammates D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard would be the fill-ins. Foreman looked solid filling in for Derrick Henry last year with the Tennessee Titans, while Hubbard took over the Panthers backfield last season when McCaffrey couldn’t play.

