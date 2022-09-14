D’Andre Swift injury update ahead of Week 2 vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions came up just short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL season. They’re set to play the Washington Commanders in their second game on Sunday, September 18. There is a chance they do so without running back D’Andre Swift. It could be just a veteran’s rest day, but Swift is not practicing on Wednesday, per Dave Birkett. The Lions did sign Justin Jackson to the active roster before practice, though.

Fantasy football implications

Swift had a great game in Week 1. He had 15 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles' defense. He also caught all three of his targets for 31 yards. Backup running back Jamaal Williams had 11 carries for 28 yards and two touchdowns and caught one of his two targets for two more yards.

Detroit was carrying three running backs on their active roster between Swift, Williams and Craig Reynolds. They added Jackson on Wednesday morning before practice to carry four running backs on the active roster. This is certainly a situation to monitor as there wasn’t anything that happened in the game to suggest Swift wasn’t healthy. Hopefully, it is just a veteran rest day.