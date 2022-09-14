Jameis Winston injury update heading into Week 2

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a back injury. He led the Saints to a huge comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons last week, passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns after returning from missing the second half of the 2021 season.

The #Saints say QB Jameis Winston was limited today with a back injury, which is why he went into the injury tent on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2022

He visited the injury tent for a short period on Sunday, but came back into the game afterwards and led the Saints to a 27-26 win. The Saints are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for Week 2.

Fantasy football implications

There is no concrete information available yet as to whether Winston will play on Sunday. The Saints’ backup is Andy Dalton. If you’re hesitant to play Winston in fantasy this weekend, you may also want to seriously consider the implications for receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave, all of whom put up good numbers last week but may not find as much success on the field with Dalton.