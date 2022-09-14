Julio Jones injury update heading into Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury. In the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jones brought in three receptions for 69 yards, and was able to finish the game.

Julio Jones is on the injury report with a knee injury — was able to finish Sunday’s game but something to monitor in next 48 hours. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 14, 2022

Jones dealt with a hamstring injury throughout his 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy football implications

Bucs QB Tom Brady has several other consistent targets to throw to, so that’s not much of a worry. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will probably be looking at more snaps and targets if Jones isn’t able to play this weekend, as will Russell Gage. It’s not clear yet whether Jones will be available for the Bucs this weekend.

The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.