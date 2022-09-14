 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Julio Jones injury update heading into Week 2

We break down news that Julio Jones has a knee injury. What it means for Week 2.

By grace.mcdermott
Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury. In the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jones brought in three receptions for 69 yards, and was able to finish the game.

Jones dealt with a hamstring injury throughout his 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy football implications

Bucs QB Tom Brady has several other consistent targets to throw to, so that’s not much of a worry. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will probably be looking at more snaps and targets if Jones isn’t able to play this weekend, as will Russell Gage. It’s not clear yet whether Jones will be available for the Bucs this weekend.

The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

More From DraftKings Nation