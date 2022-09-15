Chargers vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday evening to open Week 2. Both teams come into this matchup 1-0 after Week 1 wins. The Chiefs are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is listed at 54.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some notable names confirmed out for both teams. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

Los Angeles Chargers

The team will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Donald Parham. Both were ruled out on Wednesday’s final injury report with hamstring injuries. Cornerback JC Jackson is questionable with an ankle injury. His status seemed to be on the wrong side of the questionable tag, but he seems to be pushing to get out there, per James Palmer.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker due to a left ankle injury. Guard Trey Smith is listed as questionable due to his own ankle injury. The only other notable practice absence was cornerback Trent McDuffie. He was a DNP on Monday due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1 and he’s since been placed on injured reserve so he will not show up as an inactive Thursday evening.