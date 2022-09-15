 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dontrell Hilliard injury update ahead of Week 2 vs. Bills

We break down news that Dontrell Hilliard has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 2 and beyond.

By grace.mcdermott
Dontrell Hilliard #40 of the Tennessee Titans runs a pass in for a touchdown during a game against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Giants defeated the Titans 21-20. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard did not participate in practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Though he only played 12 snaps in the Titans’ Week 1 loss against the New York Giants, he made an impact with three receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns as well as two carries for eight yards.

Fantasy football implications

The Titans face a tough opponent in the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football for Week 2. Derrick Henry is the star of the Titans’ offense, but Hilliard’s two touchdowns and presence in third down situations were a necessity to keep the game close.

If Hilliard sits out, rookie Hassan Haskins may see some more action on the field, though again, Henry will still be the central player in run formations. Outside of Hilliard himself, there aren’t too many far-reaching fantasy implications if he is absent on Monday night’s game against the Bills.

