Dontrell Hilliard injury update ahead of Week 2 vs. Bills

Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard did not participate in practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Though he only played 12 snaps in the Titans’ Week 1 loss against the New York Giants, he made an impact with three receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns as well as two carries for eight yards.

Fantasy football implications

The Titans face a tough opponent in the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football for Week 2. Derrick Henry is the star of the Titans’ offense, but Hilliard’s two touchdowns and presence in third down situations were a necessity to keep the game close.

If Hilliard sits out, rookie Hassan Haskins may see some more action on the field, though again, Henry will still be the central player in run formations. Outside of Hilliard himself, there aren’t too many far-reaching fantasy implications if he is absent on Monday night’s game against the Bills.