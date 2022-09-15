 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kadarius Toney injury update ahead of Week 2 vs. Panthers

We break down news that Kadarius Toney has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 2 and beyond.

Safety Amani Hooker #37 of the Tennessee Titans attempts to tackle wide receiver Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants during the second half at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been added to the injury report with a “limited” classification due to a hamstring injury.

In the Giants’ opening game against the Tennessee Titans, Toney had two carries for 23 yards. He played in just seven snaps in New York’s 21-20 victory.

Fantasy football implications

Toney didn’t see much playing time in the opener, and had zero receptions, so his absence may not alter fantasy lineups too much. The Giants will continue to lean on Saquon Barkley for yards on the ground and in the air.

Sterling Shephard and Richie James may see a few more snaps when the Giants face the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, but it’s still unclear whether Toney will be sitting out or playing.

