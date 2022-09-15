Kadarius Toney injury update ahead of Week 2 vs. Panthers

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been added to the injury report with a “limited” classification due to a hamstring injury.

Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was added to the injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. He dealt with a hamstring injury late this summer. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 15, 2022

In the Giants’ opening game against the Tennessee Titans, Toney had two carries for 23 yards. He played in just seven snaps in New York’s 21-20 victory.

Fantasy football implications

Toney didn’t see much playing time in the opener, and had zero receptions, so his absence may not alter fantasy lineups too much. The Giants will continue to lean on Saquon Barkley for yards on the ground and in the air.

Sterling Shephard and Richie James may see a few more snaps when the Giants face the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, but it’s still unclear whether Toney will be sitting out or playing.