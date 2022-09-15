Damien Williams injury update ahead of Week 2

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams was not at Thursday morning practice after missing practice on Wednesday as well. He has been dealing with a rib injury that sent him out of the game in Week 1 against the Saints in the first quarter.

Williams had two carries for two yards and one reception for eight yards before leaving the game with the injury in the season opener.

Fantasy football implications

If Damien Williams sits out on Sunday when the Falcons face the Los Angeles Rams, Avery Williams will likely see more snaps. Cordarrelle Patterson will continue to take the majority load in run formations, and rookie Tyler Allgeier may even see a few snaps. Allgeier was a healthy scratch in Atlanta’s season opener.

Patterson is a good choice to start this week after adding 120 rushing yards and 16 receiving yards against the Saints, but Williams would cut into his work if he can go.