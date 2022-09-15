 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to game in 2nd quarter

Clyde Edwards-Helaire stepped on in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as he scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

2nd quarter update: Edwards-Helaire is back in the gamme. Take a breath.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was stepped on in the second quarter and has yet to return to the game. Isiah Pacheco is currently in the game. Pacheco is getting all the early carries, while Jerrick McKinnon continues to get third-down work. Pacheco should be rostered in most leagues at this point, but we have yet to hear any kind of update on Edwards-Helaire. But, even if he returns, Pacheco is a great backup to grab.

