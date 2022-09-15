Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to game in 2nd quarter

2nd quarter update: Edwards-Helaire is back in the gamme. Take a breath.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was stepped on in the second quarter and has yet to return to the game. Isiah Pacheco is currently in the game. Pacheco is getting all the early carries, while Jerrick McKinnon continues to get third-down work. Pacheco should be rostered in most leagues at this point, but we have yet to hear any kind of update on Edwards-Helaire. But, even if he returns, Pacheco is a great backup to grab.