Update: Herbert is still playing, but his ribs are hurting.

Update: Herbert was able to return after Chase Daniel handed off in his one snap. He did take another big hit and was slow to get up once he returned, but he’s still in there.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was able to walk off under his own power after taking a hit that had trainers on the field checking him out. His backup, Chase Daniel, is getting ready to come in.