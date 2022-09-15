Mecole Hardman returns to game in Week 2 vs. Chargers

Update: Hardman is dealing with an injury, but he just returned to the game and made a big 3rd down catch.

Update: Hardman did come back into the game, but left the field again due to his ankle/foot injury. Justin Watson took over for him and quickly caught a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman got his ankle rolled up by a defender in the third quarter and limped off to the sidelines. Hardman got his ankle taped, but still appeared to have trouble putting weight on it per Jesse Palmer. Sky Moore might see some snaps now.