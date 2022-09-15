Who is Justin Herbert’s backup quarterback

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with a significant injury in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Justin Herbert took a big hit and was down on the field with what seemed to be a middle of the body injury. He left the field and returned, but it gave us a brief glimpse at his backup quarterback, Chase Daniel.

Daniel entered the NFL in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and is now entering his 14th year as a career backup. For his career, he has appeared in 70 games and completed 178 of 261 passes with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has five career starts and his teams are 2-3 in those games. Notably, Daniel has earned $41,302,217 across his career, per Over The Cap.