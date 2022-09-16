 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KJ Hamler ruled out against Texans in Week 2

We break down the news that KJ Hamler will be out for the team's Week 2 game against Houston. What it means for Week 2 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
KJ Hamler #1 of the Denver Broncos makes a reception during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday September, 18. They will be doing so without wide receiver KJ Hamler, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hamler missed the majority of the 2021 season with a torn ACL and dislocated hip. He played sparingly in the team’s Week 1 contest against the Seattle Seahawks but finished with no receptions on one target.

Fantasy football implications

Hamler didn’t necessarily suffer a new injury, but Hackett said that this is because of “maintenance precaution.” Essentially, it is going to be a week of rest for Hamler, and they just don’t want him to aggravate anything.

When it comes to fantasy football, you weren’t expecting much out of Hamler. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are the fantasy-relevant players in the receiving corps. The absence of Hamler will likely just result in more passing work for running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon or the backup tight ends like we saw last game.

More From DraftKings Nation