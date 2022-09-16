KJ Hamler ruled out against Texans in Week 2

The Denver Broncos will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday September, 18. They will be doing so without wide receiver KJ Hamler, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hamler missed the majority of the 2021 season with a torn ACL and dislocated hip. He played sparingly in the team’s Week 1 contest against the Seattle Seahawks but finished with no receptions on one target.

Fantasy football implications

Hamler didn’t necessarily suffer a new injury, but Hackett said that this is because of “maintenance precaution.” Essentially, it is going to be a week of rest for Hamler, and they just don’t want him to aggravate anything.

When it comes to fantasy football, you weren’t expecting much out of Hamler. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are the fantasy-relevant players in the receiving corps. The absence of Hamler will likely just result in more passing work for running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon or the backup tight ends like we saw last game.