Report: Ravens could be missing top 4 CB against Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed practice on Friday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. While not usually notable, this could leave the team without their top four cornerbacks on their roster. The Ravens are set to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 18.

Humphrey is dealing with a groin injury. Marcus Peters hasn’t played in over a year and is doubtful for Sunday. Brandon Stephens is rehabbing a quad injury and hasn’t practiced this week, and Kyle Fuller tore his ACL in Week 1 and is done for the remainder of the season.

As a result of an offseason trade, the Dolphins acquired speedster Tyreek Hill to bolster their receiving corps and give another weapon to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He joins Jaylen Waddle as the top receivers in this offense. Waddle is coming off a season where he set the record for receptions by a rookie in a season, and Hill is one of the fastest wideouts in the league. This is not the game that you want to be down your top-four corners.

In Week 1, Tagovailoa threw for 270 yards and a touchdown. Hill caught eight of his 12 targets for 94 yards, and Waddle brought in four of his five targets for 69 yards and a touchdown. The Baltimore defense wasn’t challenged too much against Joe Flacco and the New York Jets last week, but this week is shaping up to be different if they are indeed missing their top-four cornerbacks.