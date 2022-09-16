Van Jefferson injury: Rams WR out vs. Falcons in Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams have ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. Jefferson is dealing with a knee injury that saw him miss the season opener against the Buffalo Bills last week. There is a chance that he could return for the team’s Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals, so monitor his practice participation next week.

Fantasy football implications

The Rams came up well short against the Bills in Week 1 but have a good chance to rebound this week. The Falcons' defense isn’t nearly as stout as Buffalo’s, so there will be some fantasy value here. We all know Cooper Kupp is expected to ball out, but who behind him?

Allen Robinson had a dud of a game last week and didn’t even look like he was on the same page with quarterback Matthew Stafford. He caught one of his two targets for only 12 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee was the second most targeted with 11, and he caught five for 39 yards. Ben Skowronek had four receptions on six targets for 25 yards. If you are looking for a fantasy replacement, I would look away from Rams wide receivers. Higbee is an interesting tight-end start, but the lack of Jefferson will be made up by Higbee and Henderson and not likely another wideout.